X-raying Tinubu’s Edu-subsidy Policy

Alot of governance attention has remained stiffly on the subsidy removal policy since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took over on 29th May,2023. Like joke, the president has religiously owned up to responsibility and is working to see that the policy does not cause harm than the good it was intended to achieve. Many positions were canvassed by many on the issue but the central major take home is that fact that 99 % of people are in support of subsidy withdrawal especially here in Nigeria,but the only argument is when it’s ripe to do so.

The policy decision has reverberated across almost all critical sectors of the socio- economy. This week, MELTING POINT bring to fore a sectoral analysis and individual opinion of one of the nation’s major stakeholders for scrutiny.

Hon Ayuba Moh Bello is a bussinessman and former Member of the 8th House of Representatives from North East Borno State of Nigeria.

He took time to x-ray the educational aspect of the subsidy policy and made his predictions. He has this to say for your own perusal and analysis.

The Nigerian government introduced an oil subsidy to cushion the effect of rising global oil prices in the 1970s. The Olusegun Obasanjo military regime formalised the subsidy in 1977 when it promulgated the Price Control Act which regulated prices of items including fuel.

Scrapping the fuel subsidy was among the top reforms that Tinubu promised during the presidential election campaign.