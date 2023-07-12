Why Nigeria Needs To Join BRICS Alliance – Group

The Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA) has called on the Nigerian Government to follow in the steps of other countries and join Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) alliance.

BRICS was created as fast-growing economies that would collectively dominate the global economy by 2050.

In a communique issued by its president, Prof. Hassan A. Saliu, at the end of its agenda-setting meeting for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the group also urged the government to come up with urgent policies that would rebuild the country.

NPSA believed that the country’s affairs should be conducted in ways that reflect the spirit and letter of the Nigerian Constitution, which provides for a President that emerges from an election that takes the whole country as one constituency.

“Nigeria should also put its feet firmly in the emerging BRICS alliance and not remain as an on-looker.

“In this regard, geopolitical realities at global and regional levels have made it even more compelling for Nigeria to adjust to the emerging New World Order.