The Presidency has shed light on the drama and legal conundrum surrounding the inability of security agencies to arrest former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, despite multiple efforts.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, clarified the issue while speaking on Channels Television’s socio-economic program, ‘Inside Sources with Laolu Akande’ on Sunday.

Onanuga highlighted the unique challenges posed by Bello’s close association with his successor, Governor Usman Ododo, who enjoys constitutional immunity.

LEADERSHIP recalls that in April, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared Bello wanted in connection with an alleged financial crime involving N80.2 billion. Although the EFCC has made several attempts to arrest the former governor, the efforts have been thwarted, with Ododo reportedly shielding Bello and providing refuge for the latter at his official lodge.

When asked why police authorities can’t order orderlies attached to Ododo to arrest Bello, Onanuga said, “I think it’s a bit complicated. The EFCC is an agency of the Federal Government, and it wants to arrest Yahaya Bello. Yahaya Bello is hiding under the ‘agbada’ of the governor of Kogi State, his successor, who happens to enjoy immunity,” Onanuga stated.

He noted that while the EFCC was committed to bringing Bello to justice, the immunity granted to Governor Ododo under the constitution complicates any attempt to apprehend the former governor.

He continued, “That’s the problem because if he (Bello) stays inside Governor Ododo’s house, the police cannot do anything because they will be violating that immunity that the man enjoys.

“It’s like a diplomat enjoying certain immunity, you cannot do anything about it. You remember in the UK when they were looking for the Wikileaks man and he went to hide in one embassy in Britain, there was nothing they (security agents) could do, they left him there. I think he later came out and they arrested him,” Onanuga added while justifying the helplessness of EFCC.

“It’s the same thing. Ododo enjoys immunity. Yahaya Bello is believed to be hiding there. They cannot storm the place and say they want to arrest him. That’s the problem of the EFCC, and the police cannot help the EFCC,” he added.

The former Kogi State governor, who served from 2016 to May 2024, has failed to appear in court despite multiple summons and adjournments in his case.