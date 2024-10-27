A body of one of the occupants of the ill-fated Sikorsky SK76 helicopter with registration number 5N BQG, operated by Eastwind Aviation, has been recovered on Sunday evening.

In a statement by the director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Bimbo Oladeji, titled ‘Update On Helicopter Ditching incident near Bonny Finima’, she said a floating body was retrieved from the Cameroonian territorial waters on the Atlantic Ocean at exactly 4:00pm.

According to the statement, the body was identified from the T-shirt worn by the victim, which matched the description provided.

The statement detailed that it took time and photographic evidence to confirm the identity of the victim’s body.

“The recovery operation and investigation into the ditching incident involving a Sikorsky SK76 helicopter, registration 5N BQG, operated by Eastwind Aviation. At 2:50 PM, the Fast Rescue Craft (FRC) was re-launched to facilitate recovery operations.

“At 4:00 PM: A floating body was retrieved from the water by the FRC and was escorted by the Cameroonian Navy to NUIMS Antan, for safe transit through their territorial waters. At 4:00 PM, the HD Steadfast, HD Pioneer, and an additional vessel arrived at the Antan location. The superintendent convened with the crew to discuss the area survey and diving operations began afterwards.

“At 6:44 PM, field operations identified the body by confirming the T-shirt worn matched the description provided. Although it took time, photographic evidence confirmed the identity as the fourth victim. At 6:50 PM, Eastwind Aviation was contacted to arrange an air ambulance for transporting the body tomorrow morning, with Eastwind actively coordinating this effort.

“7:05 PM: Antan Security informed the Port Harcourt Marine Police to prepare for receiving the body from the air ambulance.”

The NSIB spokesperson noted that the Bureau was actively collaborating with a joint search, rescue, and recovery team, as well as various supporting agencies. “These combined efforts are essential for ensuring a thorough and efficient recovery process and for gathering critical evidence to aid the investigation.”

The Director General of the NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., expressed appreciation for the joint support.

“We are grateful for the coordinated support of national and international partners working alongside us in this challenging environment. Our thoughts remain with the families of those affected, and we are dedicated to gathering the essential information to provide clarity and closure,” Badeh Jr. stated.