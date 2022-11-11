Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has revealed European giants like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and others are interested in signing Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

Osimhen is renowned in Europe as one of the hottest strikers since he moved to Napoli from Lille in 2020.

This season in the Italian topflight league, the 23-year-old has scored nine goals in 13 games in all competitions for the Partenopei.

His productive form has attracted lots of interest from clubs like European champions Real Madrid, Manchester United and chelsea.

Peseiro remarked that Osimhen possesses some attributes as a striker lots of clubs will be interested in having.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He scores a lot and he is young. It is certainly not easy, usually a center forward finds this level later on, ” Peseiro told Italian website, Tuttomercatoweb.

“But he always scores goals, at this moment, I don’t think I’m wrong if I say that every team in the world wants to buy him.

“He knows how to press, he knows how to score, he knows how to use his body. He would know how to play in all teams.”

Osimhen is expected to be named in Nigeria’s squad for the upcoming international friendly against Portugal.