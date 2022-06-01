The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) have said that Governor David Umahi’s infrastructural strides in Ebonyi State should make Nigerians appeal to him to be the president of Nigeria.

The organisations made the submissions in Abakaliki after inspecting various developmental projects of the governor after their Central Working Committes meeting in the state. Comrade Chris Isiguzo, the NUJ national president, said that the plethora of Umahi’s infrastructural strides should make Nigerians approach him to replicate such at the national level.

“What we saw in Ebonyi was mind-boggling and we were further dumfounded because we know that Ebonyi is among the states which receive the least monthly allocation.

“It further shows that the governor is a good manager of lean resources and such a man is whom the nation needs at this critical time.

The NUJ president said that the King David University, Uburu is a world class facility that will solve the ugly trend of medical tourism in the country.

“I know that such monumental edifice would be difficult for a state government to handle so I am happy that it has been taken over by the Federal Government.

“The magnificent Iyere bridge in Afikpo South Local Government Area is also impositing and astonishingly connects the state with Abia and Cross River.

He urged the media to set agenda for the country’s leaders to give their stewardship in office in their aspirations for higher positions.

Mrs Ladi Bala, the NAWOJ National President said that the governor was visibly under-reported because Nigerians would run to him to be president if they are aware of such strides.

“These are endearing projects which touch the people’s lives and such would definitely turn around the country if replicated at the national level.

“We wonder where the governor gets the money to execute these projects and are tempted to think that there is a printing machine in Ebonyi. She urged Nigerians to seek leaders who will be answerable to them and not be swayed by money or other items used in mortgaging their future.