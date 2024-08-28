The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), on Wednesday, said it arrested and repatriated a Zimbabwean Bishop, Eben Nhiwatiwa, of the United Methodist Church (UMC), over violation of Nigeria’s Immigration Laws.

The Service spokeperson, DCI Kenneth Udo, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, explained that “Mr. Eben K. Nhiwatawi, a Zimbabwean Bishop, was apprehended in Yola, Adamawa State over violation of Immigration protocols.”

The statement noted that the Bishop, who arrived in the country on August 21, 2024, with a Tourist Visa (F5A) meant solely for tourism purposes, was discovered to be participating in Methodist Church leadership election process, a clear violation of the terms and privileges associated with the Tourist Visa as provided in the Nigeria Visa Policy 2024.

The Service, according to the statement, said: “In light of the above, the Comptroller-general, with ministerial approval, ordered his immediate repatriation from the country.”

The NIS warned that while it encourages lawful inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and individuals engaging in business and social activities, as key facilitators of economic growth and development, it will not tolerate any violation of the country’s Immigration laws.

It buttressed that the NIS remains committed to preserving the country’s national security and will continue to monitor the activities of foreigners for such purposes.

Recall that it was widely reported that a United Methodist Church Zimbabwe’s Bishop Eben K. Nhiwatiwa was arrested in Nigeria last Friday, August 23, by Nigerian authorities while on a mission to facilitate the election of a new church leader to replace the outgoing Bishop John Wesley Yohanna, who recently resigned and joined the Global Methodist Church, which is anti-LGBTQ.

The incident marks the latest encounter in an ongoing conflict in Nigeria between church leaders loyal to the United Methodist Church and factions supporting the breakaway Global Methodist Church and former Bishop John Wesley Yohanna.

Bishop Nhiwatiwa, LEADERSHIP gathered, was part of a four-bishop team appointed by the Council of Bishops to administer the troubled Nigeria Episcopal Area after Yohanna and his cabinet resigned in July to join the Global Methodist Church.

The United Methodist Church has been factionalised into two groups, one which is said to support same-sex marriages and another which opposes the practice.