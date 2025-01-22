Resident doctors in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) began a three-day warning strike on Wednesday to protest unpaid salaries, allowances, and other unresolved grievances.

The action, led by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) under the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), followed the expiration of a three-week ultimatum issued in late 2024.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, ARD FCT President, Dr. George Ebong, expressed deep concerns over the deteriorating state of healthcare infrastructure and the government’s neglect of healthcare workers in the FCT.

“We have been abandoned. Despite several engagements with the government and extending our deadline for action, nothing concrete has been done,” Ebong lamented.

The doctors cited multiple unresolved issues, including six months of unpaid salary arrears and 13 months of unfulfilled hazard allowance payments. The hazard allowance, approved in 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic and outbreaks of diseases like Lassa fever, remained unpaid, further jeopardising the welfare of frontline workers.

Ebong also highlighted the lack of career progression for doctors, with some professionals who passed promotion exams years ago still awaiting formal recognition and financial benefits. This situation, he said, has forced consultants to continue working as senior registrars.

“We are risking our lives daily, yet the government fails to honour its promises. This delay erodes trust in the system,” he added.

The strike affects all the government hospitals under the FCT Administration, including General Hospitals in Wuse, Nyanya, Asokoro, Maitama, Kubwa, Zuba, Kwali and Abaji.

The ARD has appealed to FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to prioritise healthcare workers’ welfare, just as he has focused on infrastructure projects in the Territory. They warned that if their demands were not met, the warning strike will escalate into an indefinite shutdown of hospitals.

“The Minister must act promptly to prevent a total collapse of the healthcare system,” Ebong stated, urging immediate action to resolve their grievances.

The association further criticised the government’s failure to deliver on promises related to accoutrements allowances, essential for daily medical operations.

The strike has amplified calls for the government to address longstanding issues affecting medical professionals in the FCT. The ARD emphasised that resolving these concerns is critical to restoring confidence among doctors and ensuring quality healthcare delivery in the nation’s capital.

Residents are now bracing for potential disruptions in medical services, as the doctors’ warning strike may escalate if their demands remain unmet.