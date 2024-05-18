Cross River State Commissioner of Education, Senator Stephen Odey has explained that the government shut three schools in Yakurr and Obubra local government areas of the state due to the failure of operators of the schools to meet up with the standard set by the ministry.

Odey added that the operators and did not meet up with the operational guidelines set up by the Quality Assurance Unit in the ministry as well as operating in an unconducive environment that were unhealthy for children to learn.

The affected school shut down in Yakurr local government area is Glorious Vision Academy, Ijiman, Ugep owned by Pastor Gabriel Okoi Oje while the other is Dynamic Premiere Academy Ugep which has Mr Wofai Ubi Omini as proprietor.

In Obubra local government, Wealth Academy Nursery/Primary School Apiapum owned by Mr Emmanuel Okon fell under the axe of the state government.

The schools were closed down following the unannounced visit of the Commissioner and his team the premises of the shut private schools.

Speaking on the closure, the commissioner described the schools as not only illegal but sub-standard.

“How can one operate a school in an unconducive atmosphere, and claim to be running a school. You cannot confine pupils in an unconducive environment. The children were kept in an unconducive and unhealthy learning environment without the Ministry’s approval, and my team and I decided to shut down the schools.

“Operating a school in the state must comply with the Ministry’s policies,” Odey maintained.

The Commissioner also frowned at the number of unqualified teachers found in both schools.

“For now, I think schools that we have found wanting have been shut down indefinitely. We will do the same to any other school that failed to meet up with the ministry’s operational guidelines,” Odey added.