Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike may have been absent at grand rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State due to his current foreign trip.

A source close to Government House, Port Harcourt, told LEADERSHIP that Wike was yet to return to the country after attending his son’s graduation in the United Kingdom (UK).

The source said: “You know that if Governor Wike is in Nigeria, everyone will know. But he is yet to return to the country after attending his son’s graduation ceremony in UK last week.”

However, speaking with LEADERSHIP via the telephone, a PDP stalwart and former member of the House of Representatives, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, said the governor may have decided to stay away from the Osun rally due to unresolved issues within the party.

Nwuke said, “The truth is that you know that are issues in the PDP that have not been resolved. One can say clearly that Wike loves his party but, you don’t also expect him to be there when the coast is not clear.”