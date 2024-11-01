The widow of Idowu Keshinro, the murdered Ota Ikosi Ejinrin LCDA staff, has cried out for justice following the gruesome killing of her husband, with whom she had three children.

The widow, Funke Keshinro, stated that since her husband was killed, life has not been the same for her and the children because the deceased was the breadwinner of the family.

She revealed that she had to change the schools of the children because it’s been challenging to afford the private schools their father had enrolled them in before he died.

‘’Since my husband died, life has not been easy at all because when he was alive, he never joked with his children, but now, it is just me alone, and it is not easy. Since he died, I had to change the schools of the children to government-owned schools from private schools because I can’t continue all he used to do,” she said.

Dwelling on what she wants from the government, Funke asserted that she wants justice for her deceased husband and mentioned that she doesn’t like the person who killed her husband to live because there are rumours that the arrested suspect would be allegedly released at the next court sitting slated for November 26.

Some of the suspects arrested for the murder include Mukaila Salau, Tiamiyu Ahmed, Waliu Suleimon, Ibrahim Ekemode, Akande Ahmed Omogbemi, Abubakar Suleiman Mayaki, and others who are currently at large.

Funke tearfully noted that the children can’t recognise their father because they are still small, explaining how raising them alone has been difficult. After all, their father’s life was cut short.

“I want the government to please fast-track justice; the person that killed him should also die. I want justice and nothing more. We have heard that they have arrested some people, but we await judgement. I want a judgment that would be good for the three children and me. Everyone that knows about my husband’s death should be judged accordingly,” she said.

Meanwhile, in a petition dated October 18th 2024, written to the attorney general of Lagos state, it was noted that the suspects arrested boasted that they would be released at the next court sitting. They had been prosecuted at Ogba Magistrate court on two occasions for their involvement in the murder of Idowun Keshinro.

The family of the deceased, however, in the petition, called on the Lagos state government and Ministry of Justice to ensure justice isn’t perverted for the sake of the deceased family and the peace of the community.