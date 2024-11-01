The federal government unveiled the details of the 63-kilometre axis of Ondo State in the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway on Thursday.

Unveiling the project during a town hall meeting with stakeholders held at the Government House in Akure, the state capital, the Minister of Works, Sen Dave Umahi, promised that the project would not be politically driven but rather serve as a practical improvement to the socio-economic welfare of the people.

Umahi highlighted the federal government’s commitment to infrastructure as a crucial national investment and said work would soon begin on the Ondo State axis of the coastal highway project.

Commending Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his efforts towards making the project a reality in the state, the minister assured that the ministry would work closely with the state government to actualise the project.

He reiterated that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project represents President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare of all Nigerians, transcending political motivations.

Governor Aiyedatiwa’s remarks, which thanked the minister for the stakeholder’s engagement, emphasised the project’s transformative impact.

The governor said the expansive highway will connect several states to bridge Nigeria’s western and south-eastern regions, facilitate improved cross-country connectivity, and strengthen trade relations.

Governor Aiyedatiwa assured stakeholders that the project would not merely be left to contractors but would be diligently monitored to ensure effective utilisation and sustained progress.

“This will not be one of those projects that get abandoned. This road will bring tremendous benefits to the people of Ondo State, and we are fully committed to partnering with the Federal Government to make it a reality”, the Governor said.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also disclosed that the state government is partnering with the federal government on the protection and restoration projects at Aiyetoro in Ilaje, a local government area.