Latoya Aduke, widow of the late veteran saxophonist and culture ambassador, Orlando Julius Ekemode is marking his 8oth post-humous birthday with a cultural troupe performance.

Activities to mark the birthday of the musician who died on April 14, 2022 at his home in Ilesa, will kick off with a Prayer and Thanksgiving Service at the Orlando’s residence.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Flavour on this, the American musician, dancer and performer said, “My life will never be the same, but I have learned to live with a broken heart. Our life together and the memories and music and happiness that we were blessed to share all over the world, gives me joy and fuels my tank to keep his legacy alive, and my broken heart pumping. Love you, Aremu mi. You will always be celebrated. Love never dies. Your legend is forever,” said Aduke.

In her goodwill message to the family, Aduke and Orlando’s friend, Leila Steinberg complimented the deceased whom she said prompted her path as an activist. “He changed the world with his art, and he changed us all.”

Evergreen songs by the artiste include Ololufe, I’m Going Back To My Roots, Disco Highlife, Buje Buje, Jagua Nana, Aseni, Mapani, Selma To Soweto. Ekemode gave the world and music industry, the best of works and lessons that the younger generation can learn about humility, self-development and experience, whilst helping and inspiring others to greatness.