Armed bandits have attacked Sabon Gida village in Zamfara State in the wee hours of Friday and kidnapped a number students of the Federal University Gusau from their hostels.

According to a security and intelligence platform, Eons Intelligence, the unspecified number of kidnap victims, including female students, were taken away after the assailants broke into three hostel buildings through the windows.

Taking to its verified X platform (formerly Twitter), the organisation said: “A significant number of armed bandits, wielding dangerous weapons, attacked Sabon Gida village in Zamfara state, at about 0300hrs of today. During the attack, an unspecified number of students from the Federal University Gusau, including female students, were abducted.

“The assailants gained access to three separate hostels and kidnapped all the students within.”

LEADERSHIP reports that Sabon Gida village is located close to the Federal University’s permanent site in the State.