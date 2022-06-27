A housewife, Hauwa Audu, a resident of Michika local government area has hired the services of one Kwaji Tizhe, of Nkafa village for N100, 000, to kill her husband, James Tizhe, and made initial deposit of N7,000.

Mrs Audu currently in prison custody in Yola, for alleged attempted murder was arraigned before the Chief Magistrate Court I, for “ attempt to commit culpable homicide.”

According to the prosecutor, ASP Francis Audu, the defendant hatched a plot to eliminate her husband, James Tizhe and two others that include Maryamu Bugi and Bugi Walla.

The prosecutor, intimated the court that the defendant, gave cash deposit of N7, 000, to the assassin out of the sum of N100, 000, she had promised to pay after killing those she had penciled down. The hired killer collected the cash deposit on June 3, 2022 and reported himself to the police.

LEADERSHIP however, gathered that Hauwa paid the money to Kwaji, to consult native doctor on her behalf to inflict paralysis on her husband, but not to kill him. Her action was because of the husband’s failure to treat her as his wife. The husband was alleged not to share the same bed with her for the past nine years or provide good care for her as a wife.

The defendant was said to have accused Maryamu Bugi and Bugi Walla of murdering her daughter-in-law through witchcraft as a result of which she decided to take a revenge.

Upon her arraignment in court, the defendant denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. It was after she entered her plea that the prosecution applied for adjournment to enable him duplicate the case file and send same to DPP for vetting considering the nature of the alleged offence.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Mohammed Buba, ordered the remand of the defendant and subsequently adjourned the matter to July 14, 2022.