Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Plateau State chapter has admonished the leadership of the All Progressives Congress to pick Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State as running mate to its presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 general election.

ALGON chairman Plateau State and chairman of Shendam LGC Miskoom Alex Naantuam made the position known while speaking to reporters in Jos.

According to him, Nigeria is a plural state and to get things done in a proper way, there is need to carry along all the segments of the society.

He added that since the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is from the South, it is not out of place for them to appeal to the leadership of the party to see the need to support their own Governor Simon Lalong, given the fact that he comes from the North.

Naantuam also pointed out that the Muslim-Muslim ticket being canvassed in some quarters was not for the best interest of the country as given its diverse nature.

“It will get to a point where such idea will fly, but for now we are advocating for Muslim- Christian ticket so that every critical stakeholders will be carried along in the course of governing the country,” he said.

He argued that Governor Lalong had demonstrated leadership qualities over the years when he was first elected member of the Plateau State House of Assembly and rose to the position of speaker, elected two terms governor and chairman Northern Governor’s Forum among other positions.

The chairmen further noted that since 2015 till today the state had witnessed tremendous transformation under his watch as a result of his inclusive government irrespective of political, religion and ethnic differences.