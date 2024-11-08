Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has appointed Mr. Olalere Olayinka as a Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media, effective immediately.

The move is expected to enhance the FCT Administration’s communication capabilities and foster a more robust relationship with the public.

In a statement signed by the Director of Press to the minister, Olayinka, a seasoned media and communications expert, boasts over 20 years of diverse experience in journalism, public relations, and media management.

Throughout his distinguished career, he has held various influential positions in both public and private sectors, which have equipped him with the requisite skills for his new role.

Some notable highlights of Mr. Olayinka’s career include; CEO of Our Peoples FM, Ado-Ekiti, a prominent radio station in Ekiti State, and publisher of Wazobia Reporters Online, using digital platforms to deliver news and updates.

He was also a special assistant on Public Communications to Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State between 2014 – 2018, facilitating effective communication between the state government and the public.

Olayinka was the director-general of the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State from 2014 to 2018, overseeing state broadcasting operations.

He was also a media adviser to the Minister of State for Works in 2018, providing media strategy and support within the federal ministry, and was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Class Magazine from 2003 – 2007.

According to the statement, Olayinka was born on October 1, 1972, in Okemesi, Ekiti State, and that he is a dedicated professional who received his journalism diploma from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Lagos.

The statement noted that Olayinka’s rich background and extensive experience made him a fitting choice for the role of Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media to the FCT Minister.

In this new capacity, Olayinka will be responsible for developing strategic communication initiatives that aim to improve public awareness of government activities, ensuring a more informed citizenry, and fostering greater engagement between the FCT Administration and the public.