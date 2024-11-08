A Bolt Driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, reportedly assaulted by a federal lawmaker from Abia State, has eventually apologised to the member of the House of Representatives representing Aba North/South federal constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Alex Ikwechegh, for initially insulting and provoking the lawmaker when he went to deliver a package to him.

In a video by Abuwatseya, be begged Nigerians to forgive him and equally put the matter behind them.

According to him, “Good day, Nigerians. My name is Stephen Abuwatseya. I had a misunderstanding with Rt. Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh a few days ago. I actually want to apologise to him for whatever I must have said or done to provoke him to that level of anger. I want to tell Nigerians that it’s not time for us to start dividing ourselves based on religion, tribes, or regions. We should actually come together, see how we can unite this nation and move it forward.”

Abuwatseya continued, calling for unity and forgiveness. “Please, Nigerians, let’s forgive and forget, as it’s even contained in our Lord’s Prayer, that ‘Lord, please forgive us, as we forgive those who trespass against us.’ For there is no justice without forgiveness. Thank you very much.”

In his heartfelt message, the driver also took time to thank his family and well-wishers for their support. “I want to use this medium to thank my family members, my parents, my brothers, my uncles, and everybody that stood by me. I want to appreciate all of you. I love you all. Thank you. God bless Nigeria.”

The public apology comes just days after Ikwechegh himself issued a public apology for assaulting the Bolt driver, acknowledging his actions and expressing regret over his behaviour during the altercation. In a message posted on his Instagram account, the lawmaker apologised to the driver, the Nigerian Police Force, and the National Assembly, asserting that his actions fell short of the standards expected from a public officeholder regardless of how intense the provocation must have been.

Ikwechegh explained that he had engaged in alternative dispute resolution with Abuwatseya, which led to a “mutual and respectful agreement” between the two parties.