Less than three months to the end of his tenure, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said his administration will implement outstanding promotion in the state civil service and fulfil the promise of employing 10,000 youths into the service.

To make true the promise, the governor said he had forwarded the list of members of the Civil Service Commission immediately to the house of assembly for screening, because they will oversee the process to fruition.

Wike spoke yesterday when he received a delegation led by the chairman of the Rivers State branch of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Alex Agwanwor and the chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Emechete Chuku, at the government house in Port Harcourt.

He accused the former NLC chairman in the state, Beatrice Itubo of peddling lies against his administration that pensioners are owed 15 months of entitlements.

The governor said: “We have been paying pension and gratuities every month. Not less than three point something billion naira is set aside for that purpose, including payment of benefits.

“In fact, the former accountant general of the state told me yesterday that those of 2016 and 2017 have cleared, but you hear her (Beatrice Itubo) go to say that that we have not paid for 15 months. That is unfair.”

The governor blamed her for the delay workers had witnessed in getting their due promotion, but said with the new NLC executive in place, promotion will be implemented for workers expeditiously.