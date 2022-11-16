Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has signed an Executive Order 22, banning political parties from the use of buildings in residential areas as campaign offices without approval.

According to the order, such approval must come from the Rivers State commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning.

The order, which the governor said would back the enforcement of Rivers State Outdoor Signage and Advertisement Law (RISAA), also banned the posting of bills or posters or any other material in unauthorized places.

Speaking while signing the Executive Order 22 in Port Harcourt, Wike condemned the incessant defacement of expensive public properties particularly in Port Harcourt through indiscriminate posting of handbills, banners, posters and all sorts of unauthorized materials.

The order reads: “Executive Order RVSG – 22 prohibits the use of premises, buildings and structures in residential areas in urban and non-urban areas as campaign offices by political parties without approval.

“The order also prohibits the posting of bills or posters or any other material in unauthorized places.

“Any political party or association or body of persons however called or described that wishes to use any premises, building or structure situate in a residential area in any urban area of Rivers State as campaign office must obtain permission from the Rivers State Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning.”