Condemnation has continued to trail the attack on the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, by suspected political thugs at Egberu community in Oyigbo local government area of the state.

Reacting to the attack, the chairman of the Rivers State Civil Society Organisation, Enefaa George, said the ugly development is portends danger for the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the state.

Abe, had while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, accused the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, of being behind the attack.

He said, “The country must become aware of what is going on in Rivers State. We have kept quiet for a very long in the face of several unprovoked attacks on SDP members.

“The SDP in Oyigbo local government area was to hold a stakeholders’ meeting this morning (Monday). It is just a normal meeting and not a rally and I indicated my intention to attend in order to encourage our supporters in Oyigbo, pay a condolence visit to one of the kings and then, meet with the chiefs as well as visit one or two prominent members of the SDP in the area.”