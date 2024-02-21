Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has clarified his impression about the proposed Abuja University of Technology, Abaji area council, saying that he did not denigrate the institution as a glorified secondary school.

The minister who gave the clarification during the flag-off of the 5km Naharati-Angwan Hausawa road project yesterday, said the institution was a baby of the FCT and therefore must meet standards of a world class university.

This clarification is coming on the backdrop of claims that the minister had refused giving consideration towards completing the university, describing it as a glorified secondary school.

“When the chairman of Abaji requested for the university to be opened this September, I said anything worth doing is worth doing well.

That I will prefer to make this university one of the best and not to rush.

“So, I cannot call a university a glorified secondary school because it is not yet there. You cannot call something glorified when the thing has not yet started,” he said.

He said those who do not know, should know that the university is the baby of the FCT, that President Tinubu gave him the opportunity to serve as the FCT Minister.

“I said it would be my joy that it was during my time while I was serving as FCT Minister that this university was opened and everybody will be happy that this is what a university should be.

“I just want to correct that impression that I said the university is a glorified secondary school,” he said.