Wike Deserves Rivers Ministerial Slot – Okocha

A former Chief of Staff to ex-governor of Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, has insisted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should reward Nyesom Wike with a ministerial slot for his immense contribution to the president’s victory in February.

Okocha, who was chief of staff to Rotimi Amaechi, said neither the former Rivers State governor nor the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general election, Senator Magnus Abe worked for President Tinubu.

According to Okocha, who also served as the chairperson of the local organising committee for the Tinubu campaign council in Rivers, Wike deserves to be appointed as a Minister of the Federal republic of Nigeria.

He accused his former boss, Amaechi and Abe, of attempting to reap where they did not sow, insisting that they did not work for Tinubu’s victory.

Wike Deserves Ministerial Appointment, Say Rivers APC Stakeholders

Okocha said Abe abandoned the APC in Rivers at the most crucial moment, and it was morally wrong for him to now play the anointed child of the Tinubu’s emergence for the sake of attention and patronage.