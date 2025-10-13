Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has flagged off the construction of official residences for the heads of the nation’s superior courts, with a landmark declaration that the properties will become their personal possessions upon retirement from service.

The project, which will provide residences for the President of the Court of Appeal, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, the Chief Judge of the FCT, and the President of the National Industrial Court, was hailed by senior judicial figures as an unprecedented move to secure the welfare and independence of the judiciary.

Wike, in his address at the ceremony in Abuja on Monday, revealed that the initiative was a direct directive from President Bola Tinubu.

“One of the things that Mr. President said is that improving the welfare and enhancing the performance of judicial officers in this country has been a problem. I said to Mr. President, ‘we can’t afford to continue to see judges living in rented houses’,” he said.

He highlighted the security risks and discomfort faced by judges, recounting a poignant anecdote.

“I can imagine how a presiding justice posted to Abuja was squatting with his own brother for two years. Tell me how comfortable he would be in that house to do his work?” he asked.

Wike also erased any ambiguity about the ownership of the properties, announcing that Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-Os) had already been issued in the names of the serving heads of court.

“Let me make it clear, as they retire, the property becomes their own. This is the approval of Mr. President. So all of you who are here now, don’t think that when they are leaving tomorrow, the buildings will be taken away from them,” he said.

The minister, known for his focus on project delivery, publicly reconciled a discrepancy between the contractor and the Executive Secretary of the FCDA, securing a firm 12-month completion deadline.

“Don’t come and bring variation to delay this job. This is a special job that must be handed over at the time we have agreed. We have mobilised you, and we have the funds to pay,” Wike warned the contractor.

He further expanded on the administration’s broader housing plan, announcing that 10 duplexes were being built for the Court of Appeal, 10 for the Federal High Court, and 20 for the FCT High Court.

The minister vowed that before the end of President Tinubu’s first term, no FCT High Court judge would live in a rented apartment.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), described the project as “marvellous in our eyes” and a testament to the President’s commitment.

“I cannot readily recall in recent times any administration that has extended this magnitude of infrastructural intervention and palpable support to the judiciary,” he said.

Fagbemi said that such welfare enhancements would help reduce corruption, asking, “What are they going to use the money for? For accommodation, it is already guaranteed.”

The Chief Judge of the FCT, Hon. Justice Husseni Baba Yusuf, commended Wike’s unprecedented infrastructural development, stating that the minister had demonstrated capacity and understanding of the job.

The President of the National Industrial Court, Hon. Justice Benedict Kanyip, recalled Wike’s similar support as governor of Rivers State.

He noted that the project goes “beyond rhetoric” and is a “practical demonstration of support for the judiciary, which reinforces public trust in the justice system.”

Earlier, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, described the project as a collective commitment to strengthening the pillars of justice.

She commended President Tinubu for his visionary leadership and applauded Wike for his dynamic leadership, relentless drive, and practical commitment to transforming Abuja’s infrastructure landscape.