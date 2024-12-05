The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has officially flagged off the construction of the Kabisa-Ketti Road, promising that the project will be completed before or during the second anniversary of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Wike emphasised that funding for the project was secure during the flag-off ceremony and assured residents that this initiative would not suffer the fate of abandoned projects typical of the past.

He said that money for the project is not a problem, saying that the present administration does not award projects that will be abandoned.

The road projects aim to benefit the residents of Kabisa and Ketti and improve security in the region.

“For the first time, you can see that we are providing roads and at the same time providing street lights. That’s the way to improve security.

“We have come to tell you that we know what you face and feel your pain. And we are here to solve your problem. That is what Mr. President has sent us to do.

“It is part of the renewed hope agenda that our efforts are not to concentrate on only development in the city,” he said.

He affirmed President Tinubu’s directive to ensure that all satellite areas receive equal attention in terms of development.

Wike extended his condolences to the community regarding the tragic loss of the traditional ruler last year, acknowledging the lingering pain felt by the residents.

“It is really unfortunate, and I extend our condolences to the people of Kabisa and Ketti,” he said.

In addition to road construction, Wike promised educational improvements, hinting at plans to establish a senior secondary school in Ketti.

“I have seen what you have written there, without even saying, let me approve that Ketti will get a senior secondary school,” he said.

The minister highlighted ongoing projects in the region, including the dualisation of the road from Kuje to Gwagwalada and installing street lights in Kuje.

“By the time we finish the Airport Road to Kuje, you will not need to come to Abuja to stay. You can travel from Kuje to Abuja to work and return within 15 minutes,” he said.