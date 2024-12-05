The Katsina State Police Command has apprehended a notorious fraudster, Bishir Abdullahi, who was found in possession of 14 stolen Automated Teller Machine (ATM) debit cards and accused of defrauding his victims of over ₦2.7 million.

The arrest, made by an alert Police officer at a First Bank branch in Tudun Katsira area of Katsina, unveiled a sophisticated scheme of ATM card swapping and fraudulent withdrawals targeting unsuspecting bank customers across the State.

Parading the suspect alongside others arrested for various crimes, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sadiq Abubakar, stated that the 37-year-old suspect had used the stolen ATM cards to withdraw amounts ranging from ₦49,000 to ₦900,000 from victims’ bank accounts. Preliminary investigations linked him to multiple incidents, with a total of ₦2.7 million stolen.

The Katsina State Police Command also highlighted other significant breakthroughs in its fight against crime, including arrests related to kidnapping, theft, armed robbery, and vandalism.

In Kankia Local Government Area, operatives arrested Mu’azu Yunusa, a suspect linked to two kidnapping incidents in Mai Danko village. Yunusa was alleged to have orchestrated the abduction of five victims, including a 14-year-old girl and a housewife, in October and November, 2024. His arrest followed complaints from victims’ families and subsequent investigations confirming his involvement.

Additionally, a four-man syndicate terrorising Sabon Gari in Katsina metropolis was dismantled. The suspects – Umar Musa (25), Abidina Suleiman (24), Aliyu Salisu (25), and Abdullahi Bala (19) – confessed to stealing goods worth over ₦1 million, including women’s wrappers, detergents, and food items. Police recovered break-in tools and several stolen items during the investigation.

The Command also arrested two suspects, Salisu Abubakar (20) and Abdulrahman Abdulmumin (13), for vandalising the State’s Ministry of Transport building and the Nigerian Customs Clinic in Jibia LGA. Stolen items included high-tension wires, air conditioners, and electrical cables. The suspects disclosed the names of accomplices and receivers of the stolen goods, aiding ongoing investigations.

It reaffirmed its dedication to combating crime and called on residents to provide timely information to enhance community safety.