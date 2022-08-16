Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Monday night met behind closed-doors with Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, in Port Harcourt.

The meeting, which is the second in less than two months, took place at Wike’s private residence in Rumuepriokom, Port Harcourt and lasted till early hours of Tuesday.

In attendance at the closed-door meeting were Governors Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Samuel Ortom of Benue State, as well as former Governors Donald Duke of Cross River, Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo and Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State.

Also in attendance at the meeting, which lasted for several hours was a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke.

After the meeting, all the attendees came out to take group photographs but refused to speak with journalists.