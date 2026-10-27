Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the country to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Wike, who is also leader of the Rainbow Coalition, spoke on Tuesday in Port Harcourt at the unveiling of candidates fielded by the coalition, attended by Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, former governor and Senator Magnus Abe, and other political leaders.

He said the coalition was formed to unite politicians across party lines in the interest of Rivers State and to mobilise support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Wike declared that PDP members in Rivers, Kwara, Benue, Ondo, Ogun and other states should support the president regardless of their party affiliation.

“Every PDP member in Rivers State will support Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Every PDP member in Kwara State, you will support Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Every PDP member in Benue State, you will support Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

The FCT minister also criticised former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar over his political positions, questioning his capacity to provide a credible alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike specifically questioned the possibility of Atiku emerging as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), asking whether Rivers voters would support him.

He also criticised former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, over his political record and past commitments made during his administration between 2007 and 2015.

Wike cited promises relating to malaria prevention and other development initiatives, while also making claims about the handling of funds during Amaechi’s tenure.

He referred to a judicial panel of inquiry and subsequent court proceedings in support of his argument.

The allegations were not independently established at the event.

Wike said the Rainbow Coalition represented a new approach to politics in Rivers State, with politicians from different parties working together to promote peace, development and inclusive governance.

He urged political actors to avoid actions capable of reopening old divisions in the state, warning that there would be no room for those seeking to create further crises.

The minister also thanked Governor Fubara for attending the event and unveiling the candidates, describing him as part of the coalition’s political family.

Fubara, in his remarks, described the gathering as an opportunity to reunite political allies and work together for the development of Rivers State.

The governor acknowledged Wike’s role in his emergence as governor, saying his political journey would not have been possible without the support of Wike and other leaders.

“I’m really happy to be here. Not just being here, standing in the midst of my family. This is my family because I wouldn’t have been the governor of Rivers State if, by the grace of Almighty, I had not passed through my oga and other leaders to make it possible in our dear state,” Fubara said.

He said despite past disagreements, the political leaders had a shared responsibility to work for the progress of the state.

“So no matter what has happened, I’m very grateful today that, one way or the other, we are back together for a better cause and for the good of our dear state,” he added.

Fubara pledged to support Tinubu’s re-election and work towards ensuring victory for candidates backed by the coalition.

Also speaking, Senator Magnus Abe urged Amaechi to reconsider his reported decision to serve as Atiku’s running mate, arguing that the arrangement was inconsistent with the principle of power rotation between the North and South.

Abe said the Rainbow Coalition supported Tinubu as the presidential candidate representing the South and called on Amaechi to uphold his previous position on rotational presidency.

“On behalf of all of us here gathered in Rivers State, we want to call on Amaechi to immediately respect his own position and resign as the vice-presidential candidate to Atiku Abubakar, because it is the turn of the South, and Rivers State will stand by the agreement between the North and the South,” he said.

He said the coalition would mobilise support for Tinubu and subsequently declared his support for the alliance.

Speaking on behalf of candidates from six political parties, the APC governorship candidate, Kingsley Chinda, said the coalition was committed to moving Rivers State away from divisive partisan politics towards collective leadership.

Chinda said the alliance was united by its support for Tinubu’s re-election and its commitment to peace and development in Rivers State.

He pledged that candidates elected under the coalition would pursue inclusive governance and give priority to the interests of Rivers residents.

“We are going to run a government for the people, that will place the interests of Rivers people first,” he said.

Chinda said the coalition’s partnership should continue beyond the elections, with participating parties playing a role in governance.

He commended political leaders for their efforts to restore peace in the state and expressed confidence that the alliance would contribute to peaceful elections, a smooth transition and development-focused governance.