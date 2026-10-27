Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has questioned the credibility of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, accusing him of repeatedly changing his position on political issues.

Wike made the remarks on Tuesday at the unveiling of the Rivers State Rainbow Coalition’s candidates, where he criticised Atiku’s consistency and reliability.

Referring to his previous political dealings with the former vice-president, Wike said, “I ran together with him in the 2022 presidential primaries. I employed him in 2019. I was one of the biggest sponsors for that presidential election.”

He added, “He’s not a man that you can go to the bank with his word.”

Wike accused Atiku of frequently changing his stance, saying, “He tells you one thing in the morning, he tells you another thing in the afternoon. He tells you something in the evening, the next morning he tells you a different thing.”

Questioning Atiku’s suitability as a political leader to follow, Wike asked the audience, “Is he the man you follow?”