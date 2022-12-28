The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, has accused Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of planning to revoke the certificate of occupancy (C-of-O) of its office located along Onne Road in New GRA, Port Harcourt.

Last Friday, the Rivers State Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning sealed up the property.

At a recent function, Wike said he invoked Executive Orders 21 and 22, which he recently assented to, to give legal support to the sealing-off of the campaign office.

Speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the state, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, however said the council was not surprised at the governor’s planned action.

Nwibubasa said, “We at the Rivers State Presidential Campaign Council have been reliably informed by a verifiable source that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Wednesday, will be making public the cancellation of the C of O of the property where our campaign council is presently located at No. 32 Onne Road, GRA.”