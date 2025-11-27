The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has announced the revocation of the contract for the 13-kilometre Apo-Karshi Road, which was previously awarded to Kakatar Construction Company Ltd. in 2011 by a former FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed, citing non-performance.

Advertisement

Wike made the announcement on Thursday in Abuja during an inspection tour of ongoing road projects, including the Karu-Customs-CBN Road, Gishiri-Katampe Road, and Apo-Wasa Carriageway.

The minister, who expressed dissatisfaction with the previous contractor’s pace, disclosed that the project has been re-awarded under an emergency arrangement to SCC, a firm he described as having the required capacity.

Advertisement

“Let me tell you the truth, we have terminated that contract; it has been re-awarded to SCC. If you go there now, you will see that they have started work,” he said.

Wike stressed that road contracts should not be used to play politics with the welfare of the people.

“We cannot continue to play politics when it comes to the welfare of the people. That road has been terminated,” he said.

He also revealed that the road from Kubwa to Bwari has been awarded and that work has commenced, adding that it will serve as an alternative route.

During the inspection at the Karu site, the minister assured a shop owner whose property was marked for demolition for obstructing a water channel that the government would pay adequate compensation.

He noted, however, that emotions would not be allowed to override public interest.

“You cannot do something to block the water channels, and we are even sympathetic by saying that we were going to give you money, but we must allow the water to have its way, because if not, it will cause much flooding.

“That will also not be good for the people living around there. So sometimes we should not be emotional. She’s crying. She did the wrong thing,” he said.

He explained that the demolition was necessary to allow the free flow of water and prevent flooding in the area.

The minister also expressed satisfaction with the warm reception he received from residents in the project areas, stating that it was an indication that people were pleased with the government’s development strides.

“I have always said, what makes the government feel relaxed is when the people are happy. Of course, the very essence of governance is to make people happy and provide what improves their lives,” he said.

Wike noted that the ongoing road projects would be commissioned during the third-anniversary celebration of President Bola Tinubu.

The minister, however, stated that the FCTA would not award new contracts in 2026 but would instead focus on completing all ongoing projects.

“In 2026, we are not likely to initiate any new projects. We want to make sure that the projects we have started this year will be completed in 2026,” he said.

He explained that the decision was informed by the fact that 2026 is a political year, hence the need to deliver on all ongoing projects.