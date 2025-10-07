Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has emerged the Best Performing Minister of the Year 2025, just as the governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, is named Best Performing Governor of the Year.

The awards were given to them for the humongous investment they have made to bring the democracy’s dividends to the grassroots.

Organised by the Face of Democracy Nigeria (FDN), some members of the Nigerian Senate, Sani Musa and Opeyemi Bamidele, the President of Botswana, Duma Gideon Boko, former Nigerian President Dr Goodluck Jonathan, and the Governors of Borno, Cross River, Ondo, Oyo and Katsina are also recognised.

In the FCT, Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, was selected for the award for enlarging the nation’s capital’s infrastructure base, transforming it into a world-class capital.

Since he came on board in 2023, FCT has witnessed a noticeable transformation in the road network, street lighting, basic amenities and ridding the city of street urchins and beggars.

Also in Kaduna, Governor Sani has enhanced security, invested in agriculture, infrastructure and education.

The Democracy Heroes Award recognises political leaders for their contributions to deepening the culture of democracy in the country through impactful projects.

It also recognises entrepreneurs, businesspeople and entertainers whose contributions have entrenched stability through job creation, youth empowerment and poverty alleviation .

Others to be honoured are the governors of Delta, Ebonyi, Kaduna and Kebbi, as well as notable individuals in politics, business and entertainment.

The theme of the Democracy Heroes Award Africa 2025 is “Legacy of Leadership: Powering Africa’s Future.” It will be held on October 16th at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.

The project director of FDN Projects, Olufunsho Ajagbonna aka Fajag, who congratulated the winners of the awards, said the organisation would continue to encourage excellent performance by recognising those who have distinguished themselves in serving the people.

He urged potential awardees not to be discouraged by the barrage of criticism they face daily, but to focus on leaving a legacy of good governance.