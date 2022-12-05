Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has urged the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to call to order members of the presidential campaign council of the party and stop them from attacking the G-5 governors.

The governor warned that any further attack will attract the wrath of the Integrity Group and together with the G5, they will not hesitate to strike back.

Wike spoke on Monday at the flag-off of the Indorama-Agbonchia-Ogale-Ebubu-East/West Link Road in Eleme local government area of Rivers State, which was performed by a former Ondo State governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko.

He stated that the G5 governors are lovers of peace and they believe that all party members should embrace peace so that together they can work to secure electoral victory for the party in the 2023 elections.

Wike said: “Now, what I want to tell the presidential candidate of PDP is we need peace. We want all of us to be together for the party to win election. But let me say clearly, if your boys continue to attack the G-5 (governors), continue to attack the leaders of our party, we will strike back.

“If anybody again dares in the PDP Presidential Campaign Council to insult the PDP governors G-5, insult our leaders of Integrity Group, we’ll fight back. Enough is enough.”

The governor also said it was ludicrous for persons who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and abandoned the PDP at its trying moment, to dictate to him and his associates of what to do in the party.

He said: “We want peace. All we want is equity, fairness and justice. Nobody should take us for granted. I cannot understand people who just left APC two days ago, two weeks ago, are talking about PDP that we stayed and suffered to build the party. Even if anybody will talk about us not these miscreants.”

Wike also described a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon.Yakubu Dogara, as a man who cannot stand by his word.

The governor stated that soon he will reveal content of discussions both Dogara and Babachir Lawal, the former Secretary to the Federal Government had with him at his residence when they visited.

He said: “At the appropriate time I will talk about how Dogara and Babachir visited me and what we agreed. You know what I don’t like in life is people that don’t have character. I can’t stand it. At the appropriate time I will challenge them for a debate.”

Wike recalled how Dogara had evaded an appointment they were to have and surreptitiously left the PDP to join the APC.

The governor said: “Dogara was to see me. Unknown to me, he gave me an excuse and I was watching Dogara on TV being received by President Muhammadu Buhari that he has gone to APC.”

He reiterated that Executive Order 21 is still in force in the State to protect pubic facility.

Wike remarked that people had gone to misrepresent the intent of the Order 21 before the Inspector General of Police that his administration was preventing other political parties from campaigning in the State.

The governor told political parties wanting to hold their events within government facilities and schools, to apply and meet the terms.

He said those who are threatening to disobey the Executive Order of the government should be prepared to bear the consequences.

Wike explained that request for the construction of the road was made by PDP political leaders from Eleme who are desirous for the development of their community.

The governor urged the people of Eleme to thwart the senatorial ambition of former Nigerian ambassador to The Netherlands, Orji Ngofa, who hails from there for his gross failure to attract any dividends of democracy to the area.

He assured the people of the State that PDP governorship candidate, Siminialayi Fubara and others , when elected, will move the State forward in terms of development.

Performing the flag-off, former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko described the project delivery mantra of governor Wike as phenomenon.

The project in focus, Mimiko noted, is part of the different and impressive dimensions in which Governor Wike has continued to deliver massive infrastructure to drive development both in the urban, suburban, and rural areas of the State.

He said: “There is the poverty reduction content. The development of human capital dimension is unmistakeable. The practical manner in which Governor Wike’s focused leadership has enhanced the value of Rivers people, and earned them respect across the land.

“It is that his integrated infrastructure development is one of the greatest catalysts for equitable, bottom-up economic growth. This is inclusive growth; the type of growth that addresses rural poverty in its practicality; not the type that emanates from tortured statistics and dubious metrics.”