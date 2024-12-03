Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike will officially commence the construction of four new roads, staff quarters for the Nigerian Law School, and several other projects.

In a statement signed by the senior special assistant to the FCT minister on public communication and new media, Lere Olayinka, six new initiatives will be flagged off between this week and the next.

According to the statement, the minister’s office announced that new vehicles would be distributed to security agencies to improve their operational effectiveness.

The projects set for commencement include the construction of the Kabusa-Takushara Access Road, the Kabusa-Ketti Access Road, an access road to the new EFCC Academy located in Giri District, and the design, construction and furnishing of an office complex for the Body of Benchers.

Additional initiatives involve the design and construction of 10 staff quarters for the Nigerian Law School in Bwari Area Council and a 15km road from A2 Junction on the Abuja-Lokoja Road to Pia in Kwali Area Council.

Over the past two weeks, Minister Wike has visited more than 10 project sites for on-site assessments of ongoing developments in Abuja and surrounding satellite towns.

Some key projects he reviewed include the construction of the Saburi-Dei Dei Road, the rehabilitation of the 5km Dutse-Usuma Dam Road, and upgrades to the War College/Army Checkpoint and related roads in the Bwari area council.

Other inspections included the reconstruction of the 25km Kwaita/Yebu Road in Kwali, the construction of an 11km road connecting Yangoji-Sukuku-Ebo, and the rehabilitation of the Old Ushafa-LUD Road, all under the management of Abdul Val Limited.

He also evaluated the ongoing 11km Kuje Road, the full-scale development of a 4km arterial road (Obafemi Awolowo Road) from Life Camp to Ring Road III, and the construction of Arterial Road N16 (Shehu Shagari Way) from Ring Road II to Ring Road III, which will feature two interchanges.

Additionally, projects include an 11.3km Access Road to the Judges Quarters in Katampe from Arterial Road N11 (Ahmadu Bello Way in Mabushi), the construction of 40 housing units for the Judges Quarters in Katampe District, and the development of internal roads within those quarters.