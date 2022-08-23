Loyalists of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, have declared that they were unaware of any meeting between the governor’s camp and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, in far away France.

A former member of the House of Representatives and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, disclosed this on Tuesday evening while speaking with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt.

Nwuke said: “To tell you the truth, we are not aware of any meeting between Governor Wike and Tinubu. Infact, I am hearing it from you for the first time.”

Efforts by our correspondent to get the reaction of the governor’s media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, proved abortive as he neither picked his calls nor respond to the messages sent to his known phone line at press time.