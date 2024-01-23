Sports development minister, Senator John Owan Enoh, has showered praises on history making Team Nigeria’s contingent to the ongoing Winter Youth Olympic in Gangeung, South Korea.

This marks the first-ever appearance of Nigeria in the history of the Winter Youth Olympics, and with a delegation of six athletes competing in curling, Nigeria became the first African country to qualify for the Winter Youth Olympics.

While commending the spirit of oneness in the team, especially their coordination by the Curling President, who single handedly discovered the sports and athletes, Senator Enoh assured the contingent that: “The President of Nigeria Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu is solidly behind you, he loves Sports and ready to support Sports.’

Enoh, in a press statement signed by Fely Mammah Nwokorie, press officer, Federal of Ministry of Sports Development, emphatically said that he is proud of the team for daring the Europeans in their game of Ice Curling during Winter and participating in the Youth Olympic Game for the first time.

He said for them to challenge Japanese athletes who happen to be the second best in the world, speaks volume of the fact that Nigeria has enormous talents in sports that if nurtured properly, will bring glory to the country.

“They have been the center of attraction in the game,” Enoh said as he observed that other countries’ attention were on six Nigerian athletes who were participating with significant zeal among the one hundred and seventeen countries that featured to compete in the Olympic Championship.

