An aspirant in the coming gubernatorial election in Edo State, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere has warned that the plot to impose an All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant will lead to a major implosion in the party and its automatic defeat at the polls.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Agbomhere alleged that the Prof. Julius Ihonvbere-led screening committee set up by some APC leaders was coerced to tactically prune down the number of the APC aspirants from 30 to one.

She claimed that the favoured aspirant is Dennis Idahosa who she alleged was indicted in 2015 for fraud by an administrative panel of inquiry set up by Governor Adams Oshiomhole and sacked as Commissioner of Investment, Public/Private Partnership.

Agbomhere said he would not allow former Edo State Governor now senator, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to make another mistake in choosing the next governor of Edo State, considering what his choice of Godwin Obaseki has cost the members of the APC and the people of the state.

“The disqualification of twenty nine other aspirants and the planned endorsement of Idahosa as sole candidate will lead to a massive crisis in the party in Edo state.

“Edo people are too sophisticated to accept the imposition of a candidate on them and will definitely lose faith in the APC and cast their ballots for other parties in the contest”, Agbomhere said.

Agbomhere is also quoted as saying “Edo State parades a good number of men and women who are qualified to govern it. It is wrong, disrespectful and divisive to screen out all these men who have paid their dues to the party and the state only to pave way for a nonentity who can only be remembered for his alleged criminal record.

“I am deeply grateful to the National Working Committee of our great party which has condemned the clandestine move to destroy the goodwill that the party enjoys in Edo state. The party leadership should be commended for opening up the space again for all thirty aspirants to sell themselves to the people of Edo state, as it would have been catastrophic if they folded their arms and allow any body toy with the party’s glorious opportunity to reclaim the governorship seat in the state”, Agbomhere added.