AMCO Service Management Consultancy (ASMAC) has announced the launch of a comprehensive training and development programme to tackle productivity challenges in Nigeria and other African countries.

Managing Director of the organisation, Ahmed Sani, said the company aims to equip individuals and organisations with world-class skills, enhancing efficiency and positioning Nigeria to compete in the global economy.

According to the Global Competitiveness Index (GCI) 2022, Nigeria ranks 114th out of 140 countries and 14th among African nations, lagging behind countries like South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, and Rwanda.

Sani noted that despite the ambition and hard work of Nigerians, the nation’s low productivity has stifled economic growth, increased unemployment, and worsened living standards.

He stressed that sustainable growth requires more than hard work: “Productivity, efficiency, and effectiveness are critical for national development.

“Low productivity leads to economic stagnation, but higher productivity reduces costs, boosts demand, increases output, and creates jobs. Our goal is to empower Nigerians to achieve this.”

With a presence across all the continents of thr world and presence in over 20 countries, Sani said ASMAC offers over 600 specialised courses spanning ICT, finance, leadership, and human resources.

The programmes, conferences and training, according to him, were customised to meet the specific needs of organisations across both public and private sectors.

He noted that the organisation provides total logistics support to ensure seamless operations and help organisations optimize performance.

“We recognise the rapid global changes affecting businesses, and our programmes are designed to keep participants ahead of the curve. By training and retraining professionals, especially in international environments where productivity and competitiveness are high, we aim to reverse the brain drain and maximize the potential of Nigeria’s talent,” the spokesperson added.

Sani said ASMAC provides learning opportunities in top international locations, including in America, especially Houston, Washington D.C., Ottawa, and Ontario, in Europe; Vienna, Austria, and Helsinki, Finland, in Middle East; Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, in Africa; Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, Kenya, Namibia, and South Africa, in Asia; China, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia and in South America; El Salvador.

Sani emphasised that these global partnerships allow Nigerian professionals to access the latest tools and strategies, preparing them to drive local and international business success.

He said ASMAC’s training programmes also aligns with Nigeria’s broader economic strategy of using human capital development to drive prosperity.

ASMAC urged Nigerian organisations and individuals to invest in continuous learning, both locally and globally, to improve productivity and contribute to national development.

“Our capital resources must be taken to the global stage, with local talent driving global impact. The journey toward higher productivity starts with training,” he stated.