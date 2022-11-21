Famous Afrobeats singer, Wizkid, has made history by becoming the first African artiste to be awarded at the 50th American Music Awards (AMAs).

He was named the ‘Favourite Afrobeat Artiste’ at the 2022 American Music Awards.

Big Wiz was nominated with Burna Boy, Tems, Ckay and Fireboy DML for the inaugural Afrobeats category.

The American Music Awards congratulated him on its official twitter handle.

The tweet reads: ”Congrats @wizkidayo !!!! You are taking home the FIRST Favorite Afrobeats Artist award! #AMAs.”

Reacting, Wizzy quoted the tweet accompanied with love emojis and his bird insignia.

His ‘Essence’ album featuring Tems also bagged an award for the ‘Favorite R&B song’ category, fending off some world musical heavyweights like Beyonce, Bruno Mars and others.