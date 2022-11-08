Nigerian superstar, Wizkid, has released the tracklist for his new album, ‘More Love, Less Ego’, on Tuesday.

Following the success of his ‘Made In Lagos Album’ in 2020, the new album, his fifth studio album, is set to be released on November 11.

The 32-year-old cancelled the former release date of November 4 to mourn with fellow superstar, Davido, over the latter’s loss of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Wizkid featured local and foreign musicians on the album, including Ayra Starr, Skillibeng, Shensee, Naira Marley, Skepta and Don Toliver.

On the 13 songs track list, Wizkid sings solo on nine of the tracks titled ‘Money and love’, ‘Balance’, ‘Bad to me, ‘Everyday’, ‘Deep’, ‘Flower Pads’, ‘Pressure’, ‘Plenty Loving’ and ‘Frames (Who’s going to know).

Also, he featured Jamaican artists, Skillibeng and Shensea, on the sixth track on ‘Slip N Slide.

Wizkid also featured British-Nigerian rapper, Skepta, and Marlian record boss, Naira Marley, on the WOW track.

Lastly, he featured 28-year-old American rapper, Don Toliver, on the Special track.

Wizkid’s discography consists of four studio albums, one EP, fifty-three singles (including thirty-nine as a featured artist), forty-four promotional singles, sixteen guest appearances, six cameo appearances and thirty-three music videos.

He started his music career at 11, releasing a seven-track collaborative album with Glorious Five entitled, ‘Lil Prinz’.