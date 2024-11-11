The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), has concluded its eight-yearly re-accreditation visit to the Regional Training School (RTC), of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), in Oshodi, Lagos.

The re-accreditation visit which lasted for five days was conducted by a team from WMO headquarters, Geneva, Switzerland, led by the coordinator of learning and development, WMO Education & Training Office, Dr. Paul Bugeac.

Speaking at the re-accreditation review meeting, Dr. Bugeac said that the WMO had received very drastic and tough complaints about NiMet’s RTC from previous years which made him very upset.

“Things were really bad. I am impressed by what I am seeing here now and what I have learned about the RTC in the last couple of months. It’s good to see dedicated staff taking care of the student’s hostel facilities, cleaning the rooms, and looking after the air conditioning and refrigerators, etc. Also having solar panels on all the buildings to be sure that the power is uninterrupted, and not depending on the national grid. The example of Nigeria’s RTC will be shown to others. I’m impressed with the commitment, trend, innovation, and evolution at Nigeria’s RTC. Also with the new training courses and new perspectives offered. We will continue our collaboration. I salute the commitment of Nigeria, and the commitment of the permanent representative of Nigeria with WMO, Professor Anosike,” Dr. Bugeac said.

He thanked the DG/CEO of NiMet Prof. Charles Anosike for the hospitality accorded the WMO team and requested that NiMet forward the documents requested to complete the re-accreditation process.

“We need to have all the documents as soon as possible, because the report needs to be written and discussed, then submitted to the Capacity Development Panel so that it can be promoted at the next executive council meeting in June 2025”, Dr. Bugeac said.

Responding, Professor Anosike thanked Dr. Bugeac for acknowledging the tremendous progress the agency has made at RTC.

He said, “I am happy to hear that what is outstanding for our re-accreditation is just documentation. We have brilliant hardworking meteorologists and scientists at NiMet. Documentation will not be a problem. We are usually able to get things done, not just for the re-certification. We have been able to achieve a lot within four months leading to this WMO re-accreditation visit. This institution is wearing two caps now. It’s also nationally recognised and accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to offer Diploma courses in related disciplines”.

Continuing, Professor Anosike said, “We have achieved all these things because we have a courageous leader in the minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo.