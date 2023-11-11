Ange Postecoglu has suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time in the premier league this season.

Two goals in stoppage time sealed a dramatic victory for Wolves over Tottenham in the Premier League.

Mario Lemina scored in the seventh minute of additional time at Molineux, sliding the ball into the far side of the net after an expertly timed pass by Pablo Sarabia.

Sarabia had levelled six minutes earlier with a sublime finish, volleying home after flicking the ball to himself in the air.

Spurs’ 10-game unbeaten start to the season was cut short by their chaotic 4-1 defeat by Chelsea on Monday, but they issued an immediate response on Saturday as Brennan Johnson tapped home after latching on to a Pedro Porro pass.

Tottenham’s impression was momentary, however, and Wolves quickly grew into the game with energetic pressing in the final third, albeit lacking any real cutting edge in front of goal.

Wolves failed to convert numerous chances, with Hwang Hee-chan and Sasa Kaladjzic missing the target from close range but remained persistent in their attacking intent.

Read Also: Eritrea Pulls Out Of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Tottenham failed to come away unscathed after Wolves’ late heroics as they succumbed to back-to-back defeats, missing out on a chance to go to the top of the table.

A collection of enforced changes presented issues for Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, and his makeshift side failed to cope with the relentless Wolves pressure.

Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie began suspensions after receiving red cards on Monday, while Micky van de Ven and James Maddison have picked up injuries.

Eric Dier, making his first start of the season, had to contest a continual onslaught of Wolves attacks with central defensive partner Ben Davies, who returned after an ankle injury, and they were unable to maintain their defensive strength for the whole game.

Wolves left it late to find their way back into the game but were by far the more promising attacking side, registering 17 shots.

Spurs could not make the most of getting an early advantage, with their lack of potency in the final third leading to just one more shot on target.

Defeat was only the eighth time a Premier League side has lost after leading going into the 90th minute.