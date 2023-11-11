The Imo State Police Commissioner, CP Rabiu Hussaini, and vigilant security operatives, on Saturday, foiled an attempt by suspected political thugs to abduct officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and cart away electoral materials meant for Saturday’s governorship election in the State.

The incident occurred at a registration area centre in Amaimo of Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the attempt by the thugs to whisk away the INEC officials into their waiting vehicle was quickly repelled by security agents at the centre.

An eyewitness account said that the armed security operatives fired into the air from a distance when voters in the area raised the alarm over the presence of the thugs.

“The thugs quickly retreated into their bus and sped off on hearing the sound of the gun,” the eyewitness told journalists on condition of anonymity.

A Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) operative at the scene told journalists that the thugs had wanted to hijack the INEC officials and election materials but luck ran out on them when some people started shouting .

“It was their shouting that alerted the armed security personnel who quickly shot into the air, forcing the thugs to take to their heels,” the NSCDC operative corroborated.