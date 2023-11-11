The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it made adequate preparations for Saturday’s Kogi governorship election thus, blamed unseen forces for late arrival of officials and election materials in some polling units.

While speaking to journalists in Lokoja on Saturday, the state INEC Voter Education and Publicity Officer, Haliru Sule, stated this in an interview.

“As an election umpire, INEC made adequate preparations for this off circle governorship election, yet we still experienced some hitches here and there.

Read Also: Imo Guber: Security Operatives Foil Abduction Of INEC Officials

“To us these hitches are deliberate sabotage by some unseen forces.

“We didn’t expect the sudden dearth of vehicles that could transport our Adhoc staff and materials to their respective polling units.

“But all the same, we tried our best and over came the challenges, which gave room for smooth and peaceful conduct of the election,” he said.

He expressed confidence that at the end of the exercise, it would be said that it was free, fair, credible and successful.

“We are appreciative of the efforts of the security operatives at giving our personnel and the electorates adequate security cover for a peaceful and successful election.”