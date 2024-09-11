Police operatives in Bauchi State have arrested a 30-year-old woman and four men for allegedly stealing and selling tricycles from Kano State.

The apprehended female suspect, identified as Maryam Ibrahim, 30, was allegedly involved in receiving stolen tricycles and selling them in Bauchi, according to a statement made available to reporters by the spokesperson of Bauchi Police Command, SP Ahmed Wakil.

Maryam sold about seven stolen tricycles, commonly known as Keke Napep, within Bauchi.

Also, preliminary investigations revealed that she played a key role in the operation, working with four accomplices identified as Adamu Sale, 30; Umar Ibrahim 31; Nasiru Usman, 29; and Nasiru Musa Umar, 27 all hail from various parts of Bauchi.

The suspects were apprehended following a coordinated effort by the State Intelligence Department, which acted on credible intelligence about their activities.

The police successfully recovered seven stolen tricycles as exhibits during the operation.

Wakil emphasized that receiving stolen property is a serious criminal offence under Section 427 of the Criminal Code Act, which carries a penalty of up to 14 years in prison.

The arrested individuals are currently in police custody and will be charged to court after the investigation.