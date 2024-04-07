Over 50 houses and shops have been destroyed by rainstorms in several communities in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Residents said the rainstorms, which started Saturday evening lasted for about three hours, and was accompanied by a heavy windstorm that blew off rooftops of several houses and rendered many families homeless.

LEADERSHIP gathered that even some buildings in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Barracks in Jos, the State capital, were not spared.

One of the residents in the local government area, who resides in Gwarandok area of the LGA, who gave his name as Ropshak Shanlang, told our correspondent in Jos on Sunday that the incident had thrown residents of the affected communities into confusion and panic as most of them were stranded.

He also said several homes were destroyed in Abattoir and Anglu Jos areas of the LGA.

Ropshak said, “This recent downpour has caused devastating effect on residents as the storm removed the roofs of buildings. The downpour came with heavy wind that lasted for hours and left so much destruction in its trail.”

See Photos Below: