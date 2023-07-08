Woman Stabs Husband To Death Over Second Wife

One Maimunatu Sulaiman, a resident of Kofar-Dumi Bauchi metropolis, is currently undergoing interrogation for allegedly stabbing her husband, Aliyu Muhammad, to death during an altercation over a second wife, our correspondents gathered yesterday.

It was learnt that the man died from injuries on his chest after the stabbing, just as the wife also sustained minor bruises.

Acting police public relations officer in the Bauchi State Police Command, ASP Aminu Gimbal Ahmed, said the woman is undergoing interrogation over the incident.

He said she had already confessed to the offence, adding that the matter had been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department for further action.

“Investigation continues, and the suspect will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

“We acted on information received on 5th July 2023 at about 23:40hrs, detectives attached to the Township Divisional Police headquarters, Bauchi arrested one Maimunatu Sulaiman ‘F’ aged 21yrs old of Kofar Dumi area of Bauchi State for alleged culpable homicide.