Court Jails 32-yr-old Man For Cutting Off Friend’s Hands In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Chief Magistrate Court No. 12 presided over by Haruna Abdulmumini Mamman has sentenced a 32-year-old man, Auwal Usman to two years in prison for cutting off the two hands of his friend with a machete over a physical fight.

Earlier, the Police prosecutor Inspector Yusuf Musa infomed the court that the suspect Auwal Usman of Dogon Ruwa village Ari in Ningi local government area of Bauchi State had a misunderstanding with Sabo Abduwa, it result to physical fight as a result of that Auwal brought a matchette and stabbed his friend in his two hands; one hand fell down while the remaining one is hanging.

Musa further said: “Abduwa was taken to General Hospital Ningi where the remaining hand was amputated save his life because of the serious injuries he sustained as a result of the deep cut, according to him this was contrary to section 241 of the penal code.”

The suspect admitted the charges against him and pleaded for leniency from the court being the first offender.

In his judgement yesterday the presiding Chief Magistrate Haruna Abdulmumini Mamman said the court was convinced that the victim lost his two hands as a result of the heinous act of the suspect Auwal, which will render the victim disabled.

Mamman sentenced him to two years in correctional service without an option of fine for causing grievous hurt contrary to section 241 of the penal code and ordered him to pay N150,000 medical expenses spent by the victim.