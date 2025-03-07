The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has expressed concern over the recent clash between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, calling for reconciliation and urging all parties to work together for national unity.

Speaking to State House correspondents on ‘meet the press’ at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the minister described the incident as “unfortunate” and emphasised the need to foster harmony in the legislature, especially as the number of female Senators has declined from nine in the previous Assembly to just four in the current 10th Senate.

“We don’t want to be losing any member in the Senate or House of Assembly. We want to increase the numbers,” she stated.

She assured that the ministry would engage all relevant stakeholders to mediate and ensure a resolution, urging all parties to “temper justice with mercy.”

Recounting her visit to the Senate during the International Women’s Day commemoration, the minister noted that Senate President Akpabio had signalled his willingness to mend fences.

“The last thing the Senate President said was that ‘we’re open to broker peace.’ So, we are going to act as intermediaries between the two parties to see that peace reigns,” she said.

She further stressed the importance of continuous sensitisation and collaboration between men and women in governance, highlighting the need for unity to advance national development.