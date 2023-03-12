Thousands of Kwara women led by female cabinet members and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates yesterday held a rally to mobilise support for the re-election of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The rally was part of activities to commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD) in the state.

It was attended by party faithful, women and youths support groups in the state.

“This is an after event of celebration of the International Women’s Day, and all women in Kwara came together to celebrate His Excellency AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for deepening gender parity in governance and politics,” the commissioner for finance, Florence Olasumbo Oyeyemi, told newsmen at the rally.

She said Kwara APC had just produced the highest number of women contesting for elective positions in Nigeria, a feat she traced to the gender inclusion policy of the governor.

“As you can see, we have all our candidates here. The state has the highest women representation as party candidates, who are contesting for House of Assembly seats. This is an opportunity to come out and celebrate His Excellency’s achievements for his gender inclusion in governance to ensure that women are doing it right. We are sure that women of Kwara State will reciprocate this gesture at the polls,” Oyeyemi said.